New Delhi: Actor Allu Arjun was spotted greeting his fans in Japan following the release of his film Pushpa 2 The Rule in the country.

In the videos circulating online, the actor, dressed in a dark coloured attire, is seen interacting with his fans, who try to capture glimpses of the event on their mobiles, with some extending their hands for a handshake.

Directed by Sukumar, the film originally released in December 2024 and was a sequel to the 2021 film. Produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

It revolved around Arjun’s character, a labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj, with Mandanna as Srivalli and Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The film was released in Japan Friday.

Mandanna also shared pictures on her Instagram as she received letters from the fans and penned a note thanking them for the gifts she received.

So I was in Japan for a day, and all the love I received there in just one day was so so sooooo wholesome!!! So many letters and so many gifts, and I read them all, and I got back home all the gifts, and I can’t tell you how emotional I became seeing all of this, she wrote.

Thankyou so so so much for all this love always Japan!! I love you! And I can’t wait to come back again, but next time it’ll be for a longer durationâ€¦ I promise! And I promise you I’ll try learning more Japanese for the next time visit !! Bigggggest hugs, she added.