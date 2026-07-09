Kataka: A motorcycle rider was critically injured after being run over by an ‘Ama Bus’ at Malachandia Square under Badambadi police limits in Kataka Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, bus dragged the rider for nearly 15 metres before coming to a halt. Locals rushed the injured man to SCB Medical College and Hospital in the city.

The bus driver allegedly fled the spot soon after the accident. Police have launched a search to trace the driver and seized vehicle for further investigation.

Police said the incident is under investigation and assured that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible.