Cuttack: State Transport Authority (STA) has launched a special enforcement drive against vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates, insurance or permits, triggering intensive checks across Cuttack.

As part of the drive, Cuttack RTO has seized 56 vehicles so far, including autos, tractors, motorcycles and goods carriers.

Officials said both commercial and private vehicles are being inspected, and those found violating fitness norms are being seized as part of the ongoing crackdown.

STA has adopted a strict approach against habitual offenders and directed enforcement officials to seize vehicles repeatedly found violating transport rules. Officials warned that repeated violations would be treated as a serious lapse in road safety compliance.

According to report, major toll plazas recorded a high number of violations, including Bandalo/Manguli (5,281 detections), Pipili (4,816), Sergarh (3,769), and Gudipada/Gangapada (2,807).