Bhubaneswar: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport Thursday on a one-day visit to Odisha.

During the visit, he will attend the national launch programme for the issuance of Letters of Authorisation for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar.

Vice President will also launch the Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission Document, an initiative aimed at unlocking the state’s offshore and deep-sea fisheries potential and positioning Odisha as a leading deep-sea fishing and marine export hub.

According to reports, most fishing activities in Odisha are currently confined to within 40-50 nautical miles of the coast, while deeper waters and areas beyond national jurisdiction offer significant potential for harvesting high-value species, particularly tuna and tuna-like fish.

Later in the day, Radhakrishnan is scheduled to attend the 15th Graduation Ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Khordha.