Puri: An ‘Ama Bus’ allegedly ran over a woman on Nabakalebar Road Friday, triggering protests by local residents.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Matiapada to Atharnala when it hit the woman, leaving her with serious injuries to her leg. She was rushed to Puri Medical College and Hospital and later referred to AIIMS for advanced treatment.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who staged a road blockade demanding immediate action by the authorities.

Also Read: At least 3 killed as bus catches fire after lorry collision in Andhra