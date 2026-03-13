Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, will organise a conclave Saturday to discuss the growing challenges and opportunities children face in the digital world.

Titled ‘Juventica Digital Rights & Safety of Children Conclave, it will bring together senior government officials, police leadership, educators, parents, students, digital creators and child rights experts. The meeting will be held at the Police Bhawan.

Additional DGP (Crime Against Women and Children Wing) Shyni S said, Children, today grow up navigating both physical and digital spaces. It is important that parents, teachers, institutions and law enforcement work together to guide and support them in using the internet safely and responsibly.

Juventica aims to create that shared understanding and encourage constructive dialogue on protecting children’s rights in the digital environment, she said.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg, DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania and other senior police officers, experts, and stakeholders will also participate in the discussions.

When children’s lives move online, protecting their rights cannot stay offline. Juventica will be inaugurated by Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, in the presence of: Sri Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, IPS, Director General of Police, Odisha

Sri Vinaytosh… pic.twitter.com/1hoi9QtKIg — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) March 13, 2026

The day-long event will feature keynote addresses, research insights on data protection and age-appropriate consent for children online, a celebrity fireside conversation on how digital culture influences young people, and panel discussions on policing responses to online harms, digital influence, and children’s rights in the digital environment, a statement said.