New Delhi: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here Wednesday. The meeting once more set the rumour mills rolling raising speculation over the future in politics of Amarinder Singh. Amarinder had arrived in the national capital Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

The meeting assumes significance as Amarinder had not opened his cards but had claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end. The veteran Congress leader had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the party’s Punjab unit president. Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief Tuesday.

As regards his political future, Singh had said there were several options before him. However, after coming out of the meeting with Amit Shah, the former Punjab CM refused to divulge details. Sources however, indicated that discussions between the two have been quite fruitful and that the meeting lasted for more than hour.

Since his snub by the Congress, Amarinder has not been speaking much other than calling both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi ‘inexperienced’.

It should be stated here that the BJP is wooing Amarinder to join the saffron party. Many BJP leaders have said Amarinder would be the right person to lead the party in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls next year. Some others said that Amarinder has been offered a ministry in the Modi Cabinet.

As of now however, Amarinder is all set to give a jolt to the Congress. When and how it will happen is anybody’s guess.