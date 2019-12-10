Many people believe that they should not drink water before brushing their teeth because of the bacterias present in saliva after you wake up. But when you drink water after waking up before brushing, your saliva goes with the water down into the stomach which results in the killing of the bacteria due to the high acid content inside it.

Therefore there is absolutely no harm if you drink water before brushing teeth.

Doctors always recommend drinking two full glass or at least one, on an empty stomach.

Drinking water every morning has its own long list of benefits. Let us have a look at them-

Boosts your immunity– Drinking water every morning strengthens your immunity system. Helps you to fight diseases and germs much better.

Clears the bowels– After your drink water in the morning, you will get an urge of flushing out your bowels. This way the bowels remain clear and you do not face any constipation issues.

Speeds up metabolism– Your metabolism gets boosted when you drink water resulting in faster digestion and metabolic rate. It also keeps you hydrated through the day.

Prevents headaches and migraines effectively and it also helps in preventing colon infection because your bowels get cleared easily.

Helps in weight loss- Drinking water every morning helps you to lose weight by a significant margin due to the fact it occupies the stomach killing the desire to eat much in the morning.

Beneficial for skin- Increase in the freshness of your skin complexion which water delivers if you drink it every day in the morning. It flushes out the toxins and dead cells which helps in increase of new and fresh body cells.