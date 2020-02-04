We often get asked the question ‘is crab good for you? Crab may actually be more beneficial to human health than fish. Eating a portion of this nutritious crustacean has incredible health benefits when eaten regularly.
Is crab good for you? The answer is a big juicy ‘YES!’ Read on to find out the health benefits of crab.
- Protein: Crab contains almost as much protein per 100 grammes as meats without anywhere near the same levels of saturated fat, which is linked to an increased risk of heart disease. The protein in crab is of high quality and, because of a lack of connective tissue, very digestible for people of all ages.
- OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS: Rich in vitamins and minerals, crab meat is also low in fat and contains Omega-3 polyunsaturated acids. Helps provide protection from heart disease and aids brain development. Some research suggests that Omega-3 also inhibits aggressive behaviour.
- SELENIUM: Selenium plays a key role in the human’s antioxidant defence system, preventing damage to cells and tissues. Selenium also plays an important role in the function of the immune system, in thyroid hormone metabolism and synthesis in reproduction.
- RIBOFLAVIN (VITAMIN B2): Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) is important in the production of steroids and red blood cells, the promotion of normal growth, and the maintenance of the skin, eyes and the nervous system. Riboflavin also plays a role in iron absorption in the digestive tract and supports the activity of antioxidants.
- COPPER AND PHOSPHORUS: Crab meat contains nearly 30 times the copper that is involved in the absorption, storage and metabolism of iron. It is important in the formation of red blood cells and keeps bones, blood vessels, nerves and the immune system healthy. Phosphorus is after calcium the second most abundant mineral in the body. It is a principal mineral of bones and teeth and is, therefore, important in skeletal health and development. Phosphorus is involved in most metabolic actions in the body, including kidney functioning, cell growth and the contraction of the heart muscle. It is also involved in converting food to energy.