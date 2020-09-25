New Delhi: Amazon Business Friday announced a special anniversary sale from September 25 to September 30 on account of completing three years of its services in India.

In a statement, the company said that the event will feature a wide selection of products from both brands and MSMEs, offering deals and offers across various categories like IT, telecom, services, education, hospitality and healthcare, offering products such as IT peripherals, home and kitchen appliances, office supplies, large appliances and cleaning essentials, among others.

“Since its launch in 2017, Amazon Business has always aimed to empower MSMEs as a one-stop destination with over 16 crore GST enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. There are over 3.6 lakh sellers selling to business customers on Amazon Business,” the statement said.

As per the company, in its three-year journey, Amazon Business has grown its customer base in India by over 103 per cent on a year-on-year basis in India, and has been helping MSMEs rebound from recent operational challenges caused by the Covid 19 pandemic.

“During these challenging times, customers have turned to Amazon Business, leading to a 46 per cent increase in average monthly order volumes compared to the pre-lockdown period. Apart from major cities, smaller towns such as Khanauri (Punjab), Bhuran (Haryana), Aduthurai (TN), Dwarhat (Uttarakhand), Koikuntla (AP) and Kurwai (MP) have seen an increase in orders on Amazon Business in the last few months,” said the statement.

Peter George, Director, Amazon Business, said, “On the occasion of our anniversary, we look forward to serving people with some great deals and offers on a wide selection of GST enabled products from top brands across categories.”

During the sales, businesses can get access to exclusive deals in addition to a 10 per cent cashback on orders above Rs 1,000 and ’10 per cent + 10 per cent’ on orders over Rs 5,000 and save more with GST input tax credit and bulk discounts as part of the anniversary special offer, the statement said.

