New Delhi: Amazon said Monday it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its India employees. The company also said vaccination for all its associates as well as those in partner network ecosystem will be taken care of. This would include delivery service partner associates, including Amazon Flex drivers, trucking partners and their eligible dependents, a statement released by the company said. The benefit also will be available to all sellers on Amazon.In with an active listing since last year, it added.

“COVID-19 vaccines become available to individuals above 45 years of age. Amazon India is encouraging its employees, associates, sellers on Amazon.In and partners to get vaccinated at the earliest. It is the appropriate time to protect themselves, their families, and their communities,” the company said.

Amazon has also set up comprehensive support mechanisms for employees and associates working with Amazon. It said Amazon India supports cost coverage for COVID-19 treatment, hospital search and coverage of prescribed COVID-19 tests. Initiatives have been scaled and evolved to address the prevailing situation.

“These new benefits are on top of the USD 2.5 billion Amazon has invested in special bonuses and incentives for teams globally. Overall the company has invested USD 11.5 billion in COVID-19-related measures since last year,” the statement said.

This investment has enabled the company to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and extensive safety measures for employees and partners throughout the global network along with other financial support initiatives, it said.

The Amazon Relief Fund (ARF) was launched in India in April 2020 with a USD 25 million relief fund for partners and continues to provide support to all eligible individuals. ARF can be utilised by qualifying individuals who have been quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19.