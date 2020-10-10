San Francisco: Amazon has introduced its first custom electric delivery vehicle, designed and built in partnership with Rivian.

In support of The Climate Pledge commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, 10,000 Amazon custom electric delivery vehicles will be on the road delivering to customers worldwide as early as 2022 and all 100,000 by 2030.

The first vehicle is one of three different models that Amazon has invested in and completely customized with Rivian to enhance the driver experience and optimize safety.

Amazon has invested a whopping $440 million in Rivian, which is a producer of emissions-free electric vehicles with its headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan and a manufacturing plant in Normal, Illinois.

“We combined Rivian’s technology with our delivery logistics knowledge, and the result is what you see here-the future of last-mile delivery,” said Ross Rachey, Director of Amazon’s Global Fleet and Products.

The custom electric vehicle has state-of-the-art sensor detection, a suite of highway and traffic assist technology, and a large windshield to enhance driver visibility.

Exterior cameras around the vehicle are linked to a digital display inside the cabin, giving the driver a 360-degree view outside the vehicle.

There is an Alexa integration for hands-free access to route information and the latest weather updates and a strengthened door on the driver’s side for additional protection.

“The vehicle we’ve developed with Amazon is not just electric. We prioritized safety and functionality to create a vehicle that’s optimized for package delivery,” said RJ Scaringe, Rivian CEO.

“We thought through how drivers get in and out of the van, what the workspace feels like and what the work flow is for delivering packages.”