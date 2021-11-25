Bhopal: Trouble for e-commerce website — Amazon, seems not to be ending soon in Madhya Pradesh as state Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the police to lodge yet another FIR against the company for selling “poison” online.

The leading e-commerce website ran into a fresh trouble after it was reported that an 18-year-old boy in Indore died after consuming “poison” which the deceased had purchased through Amazon.

Mishra said the teenager’s parents met him in Indore and told that their son had purchased “poison” through Amazon in July this year.

“His parents told me that they made several attempt to lodge an FIR against Amazon but the police did not register any case so far. I have directed police to lodge an FIR against the Amazon head in Madhya Pradesh and arrest them. If they do not come on their own, drag them to the police station,” Mishra said while interacting with the media persons in Indore Thursday.

Earlier November 16, Bhind district police had claimed to have busted a racket involved in smuggling marijuana (ganja) supplied by Amazon. Two persons were also arrested in this connection.

Police claimed that the seized contraband consignment was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Bhind.

The drug peddler, who has registered on the leading e-commerce website, was selling the contraband in the guise of ‘Kadhi Patta’.

During the preliminary investigation in the matter, police claimed to have found that so far, marijuana worth Rs 1.10 crore has been smuggled through the online route, and Amazon has received 66 per cent commission from the seller.

Mishra had earlier stated that the Madhya Pradesh government is preparing a new set of rules for e-commerce services.

IANS