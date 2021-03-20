Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) early Saturday attempted to ‘recreate’ the crime scene in which an SUV (Scorpio) with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note was parked near the Antilia, the home of top industrialist Mukesh Ambani, officials said.

The NIA ferried arrested Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze — currently in its custody till March 25 — to the spot and tried to play out the crime scene, as it could have happened, around half a km away from the Antilia.

Secured by a large posse of Mumbai Police, the NIA made Vaze walk down the road beside Antilia from the spot where the SUV was recovered to cross-check with the evidence collected so far in the case.

This was an important field trip for Vaze with NIA which has previously taken him to various other locations in Mumbai and Thane to recreate the entire set of circumstances leading to the SUV imbroglio February 25.

IANS