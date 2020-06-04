Mumbai: Noted businessman of the country Anil Ambani turns a year older today. This year he is celebrating his 61st birthday. Anil’s love life is more interesting than his business life. He married actress Tina Munim in 1991 and has two sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

The love story of Tina and Anil is no less than a film plot. Let’s know more about the younger Ambani on his birthday. Anil saw Tina for the first time at a wedding and ended up giving his heart. Again they met once in America.

Anil kept searching for reasons to meet Tina while she was ignoring him. Eventually, the two met and during this, the actress was impressed by Anil’s simplicity. Anil was already crazy about Tina and after this meeting, the two started dating each other.

When Anil informed this to his family about Tina, everyone was against the relationship. In fact, no one wanted that an actress should step into the house as a daughter-in-law. Following this, Anil started maintaining distance from Tina under pressure.

Tina left the film world and studied interior designing. The two did not speak for nearly four years. On the other side, Anil was getting marriage proposals but he constantly refused them.

In an interview, Anil had said that it was very difficult and painful for him. There was a coincidence that again they came close to each other.

In 1989, an earthquake hit Los Angeles. Anil tried to contact her because she was there. Somehow he pulled out Tina’s number and called her, through this their conversation resumed.

Anil again insisted in front of his family about Tina and the Ambani family finally gave in to Anil’s insistence. Anil and Tina Munim were married off with the consent of the two families after Tina returned to India and in 1991.