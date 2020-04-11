Kalahandi: An ambulance driver who shifted a COVID-19 patient to Cuttack from Dadpur village under Bhawanipatna tehsil of Kalahandi district has allegedly been ostracised by fellow villagers.

The driver has been identified as Banamali Sethi, a resident of the same village. He has been denied entry to the village over fears of spreading infection.

According to a source, the district administration had demanded an ambulance from Maa Manikeshwari hospital in Bhawanipatna. Though Banamali was initially abstaining from the job owing to risks of getting infected, he eventually took the COVID-19 patient to Cuttack along with another driver April 5.

Later, he was not allowed into the village as his family members and locals asked him to undergo screening and complete 14 days quarantine period.

PNN