Brahmapur: A 22-year-old woman from Brahmapur died Sunday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after she allegedly set herself on fire following accusations of sexual abuse by her father.

The woman, who reportedly suffered around 75% burn injuries, was initially admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur before being shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after her condition deteriorated. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries, sources said.

According to police, the woman had attempted self-immolation at her in-laws’ house Thursday. During treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, she allegedly named her father and two others while recording her statement.

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Based on the statement and preliminary evidence, police arrested her 57-year-old father, a high school teacher in Ganjam district, on charges of allegedly sexually abusing her for several years, including after her marriage.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Brahmapur) Alok Jena said the accused was arrested after prima facie evidence emerged against him. Further investigation into the allegations is underway.