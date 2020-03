Bhadrak: District police Saturday fined an ambulance owner for illegally ferrying passengers in violation of COVID-19 lockdown norms.

According to a source, the vehicle owner was collecting money from the passengers to transport them. He was fined Rs 31,500 under various heads.

The source added that a police team was on motor vehicle inspection duty when it caught the ambulance ferrying passengers near Charampa area in the district following which he was fined.