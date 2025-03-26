Ahmedabad: Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has seized over 260 kg of paneer worth Rs 65,400 from multiple dairy units across the city in Gujarat.

An official said that the inspections, conducted between March 24 and March 26 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, also led to the suspension of 230 kg of paneer worth Rs 72,700 due to safety concerns.

He added that the inspections were carried out by the Food Division of AMC’s Health Department, under the supervision of Additional Health Officer Bhavin Joshi and the Designated Officer.

“The operations focused on ensuring compliance with food safety regulations among businesses dealing in paneer and dairy products,” he said.

The official added that the seized stock included 144 kg of paneer worth Rs 34,560 from Satnam Dairy Products in Nikol Gam Road and 119 kg worth Rs 30,840 from Paneer Warehouse in Vastral.

Meanwhile, the suspended stock included 188 kg of paneer worth Rs 58,700 from Shri Krishna Dairy in Gota, 11 kg worth Rs 3,500 from Vijay Dairy in Jivraj Park, and 35 kg of medium-fat paneer worth Rs 10,500 from Dairy Rich Ice Cream in Gota.

Additionally, March 25, AMC shut down an unlicensed paneer manufacturing unit at Vasanti Women’s Home Industry in Ramol after discovering unhygienic production conditions that posed serious public health risks.

AMC’s Food Department has announced that it will continue conducting intensive food safety inspections across Ahmedabad.

The department said that the next phase of checks will target ice cream, lassi, mango juice, sugarcane juice, packaged drinking water, sweets, snacks, bakery products, chocolates, edible oils, and ready-to-eat foods.

“Hotels and restaurants will also face strict scrutiny, with severe penalties and business closures for those operating without valid licenses or registrations,” the department added.

In recent months, Gujarat has witnessed multiple incidents of adulterated paneer being seized by food safety authorities, highlighting a significant public health concern. In February 2025, the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) raided Dwarkesh Dairy Products in Ahmedabad’s Kubernagar area, seizing 1,500 kilograms of adulterated paneer along with palm oil and industrial-grade acetic acid used in its production.

The confiscated goods were valued at Rs 3.15 lakh, and samples were collected for further testing.

Similarly, in Rajkot, the FDCA seized suspected adulterated dairy items worth Rs 9 lakh, including 1,310 kilograms of paneer and 2,000 liters of milk. The products were suspected to contain vegetable oil adulteration and were produced under unhygienic conditions, leading to their voluntary destruction by the trader.

IANS