Mumbai: Hindi film actress Ameesha Patel is currently enjoying her getaway in the Big Apple as she is soaking up the summer vibes and the sunny day in New York.

Ameesha shared a glimpse into her holiday with a video montage featuring the actress looking gorgeous in blue denim shorts, a white T-shirt, a baseball cap and a jacket. The clip featured the actress catching up with friends and exploring some of the city’s picturesque locations.

For the caption, Ameesha wrote: “NEW YORK — soaking in the New York sun n vibes !!! Summer summer summer time!”

The 51-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. This success continued with the Telugu action film Badri and the top-grossing period film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

She was then seen starring in Humraaz and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai. Ameesha was then seen in films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.

Her latest success includes Gadar 2. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, all reprising their lead roles from the original, with Simrat Kaur, Manisha Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra.

The film follows Tara Singh’s return to d Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son Jeete during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

She was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa, a romantic comedy directed by Akashaditya Lama. It stars Jatin Khurana, Ameesha and Angela Krislinzki. The film released in 2024 and was a dud at the box-office.

On June 26, Ameesha remembered her late grandmother on her birth anniversary and said that she misses her every day. She added that she ‘envies heaven because it has her “angel grandma”’.

Taking to her social media account, Ameesha reshared a fan-made reel dedicated to her grandmother and penned a heartfelt message remembering her.

Ameesha who clearly seemed to be missing her ‘NAANPHIE’ wrote, “Happpppppppiest bday to my angel grandma – my NAANPHIE!!! Miss u every second of everyday !! I envy heaven because they have u !! But I know ur with me forever !! My heart n soul forever!! Thank u @adorableameesha for making this fabulous reel ! My grandma was truly the embodiment of all things graceful n royal.”