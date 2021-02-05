People can do anything to fulfill their wildest desires. A great example of this is presented by American rapper Lil Uzi Vert.
He has got a pink diamond installed on his forehead much to the shock of fans. But what is more shocking is the price of the diamond.
The MTV Video Music Award-winning rapper has reportedly paid a whopping US $24 million dollars for the face bling.
He tweeted, “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time k saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”
Uzi, whose real name is Symere Woods, then uploaded a video to Instagram of the new piercing Wednesday with the caption, “Beauty is pain.”
View this post on Instagram
After posting about his new forehead piercing online, social media users started comparing him with Vision, a Marvel character, whose body operates from a stone that’s embedded in the middle of his forehead.
@LILUZIVERT when he pop out with that diamond in his head😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xE11XqWEjm
— 90sMade🎙📸🧸 (@__TayCaldwell) January 31, 2021
According to a report by Wealthy Gorilla, Lil Uzi Vert’s net worth is estimated to be around $16 million
Some people are quite fond of this strange and expensive hobby of American rappers. While there are some who are trolling the rapper.
Leave a Reply