People can do anything to fulfill their wildest desires. A great example of this is presented by American rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

He has got a pink diamond installed on his forehead much to the shock of fans. But what is more shocking is the price of the diamond.

The MTV Video Music Award-winning rapper has reportedly paid a whopping US $24 million dollars for the face bling.

He tweeted, “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time k saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

Uzi, whose real name is Symere Woods, then uploaded a video to Instagram of the new piercing Wednesday with the caption, “Beauty is pain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marni Life( NO STYLIST)1600 (@liluzivert)

After posting about his new forehead piercing online, social media users started comparing him with Vision, a Marvel character, whose body operates from a stone that’s embedded in the middle of his forehead.

@LILUZIVERT when he pop out with that diamond in his head😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xE11XqWEjm — 90sMade🎙📸🧸 (@__TayCaldwell) January 31, 2021

According to a report by Wealthy Gorilla, Lil Uzi Vert’s net worth is estimated to be around $16 million

Some people are quite fond of this strange and expensive hobby of American rappers. While there are some who are trolling the rapper.