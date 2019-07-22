American tennis player and World No. 34 Alison Riske who lost in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2019 to Serena Williams has caught the attention of the Indian fans by grooving to the Hindi song ‘Nachde Ne Saare’ during her marriage functions.

Alison Riske recently got married to Stephen Amritraj, who in fact is the son of former Indian Davis Cup player and captain Anand Amritraj. Now the Amritraj family is synonymous with Indian tennis with Anand’s younger brother Vijay reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals twice. In fact in the 1970s he was among the trio of top players who frequently were referred to as the ‘A,B,C’ of tennis, the other two being Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors.

Well, Alison Riske and Stephen Amritraj had been dating since 2014. The two got hitched in a lavish ceremony at Alison’s hometown of Pittsburg. During the ceremony, Alison and Sarah grooved to the number ‘Nachde Ne Saare’ and a couple of hours later, the player uploaded the video on her Twitter account dedicating it to the Indian fans.

officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣💞🥂 pic.twitter.com/ejX29aT5cF — Alison Riske (@Riske4rewards) July 21, 2019

The video soon attracted a huge number of following with even Sania Mirza appreciating Alsion’s moves. Adorned in a beautiful white gown, Alison was looking no less than a princess, dancing all her heart out.

Alison this year stunned top seed Ashleigh Barty at Wimbledon before losing out to Serena. But she was quick to point out that marriage has been on her mind for some time now. So she decided to take the plunge just before the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open.

Agencies

Alison Riske, Tennis player, Serena Williams, Serena Williams, Stephen Amritraj, Vijay Amritraj