New Delhi: Amid the ongoing rumours of divorce with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s pictures with model and actress Ayesha Omar have gone viral on social media.

As per multiple media reports, all is not well between Sania and Shoaib for quite some time now and they are heading toward divorce.

The reports also claim Ayesha Oman is the reason for the breakdown of Shoaib and Sania’s marriage.

However, to date, both Sania and Shoaib, who have been married for 12 years and have a son, have maintained a stoic silence about their personal lives.

As per a Bollywood Life report, the 35-year-old Sania, winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles, has been reportedly living separately and is co-parenting her son Izhaan.

Notably, model Ayesha and Shoaib worked with each other for a photo shoot almost a year back and they developed proximity during that. Later, the Pakistan cricketer also praised Ayesha during an interview, saying that she helped him a lot during their shoot. And now those pictures have gone viral on social media.

As far as Ayesha is concerned, she is a Pakistani actress and popular Youtuber. She has long been a well-known face in the entertainment industry and is also one of the most fashionable actresses in her country. Reportedly, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.

The 41-year-old is known for her leading roles in several television serials including ‘Kollege Jeans’, ‘Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay’, ‘Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan’, ‘Dil Ko Manana Aya Nahi’, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, ‘Bulbullay’, ‘Meri Gudiya’ and ‘Mera Dard Bezuban’.

She made her film debut in the lead role in the successful romantic-comedy ‘Karachi Se Lahore’ in 2015, followed by supporting characters in a war film ‘Yalghaar’ (2017) and the drama ‘Kaaf Kangana’ (2019).

IANS