Berhampur: Amid the COVID induced lockdown, teachers of Podamari Primary School under Sanakhemundi block of Ganjam district have been distributing textbooks at the doorsteps of students on a loading-rickshaw.

Led by Sadasiba Padhi, the headmaster of Podamari Primary School, the teachers have been pulling this loading-rickshaw door to door and distributing the books to their students.

Padhi and his colleagues have so far distributed books at the doorsteps of 140 students from Podamari, Gulasahi, Mohantysahi, Dasasahi, Madhunagar and Dimbirasahi villages.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange took to Twitter and praised the team for their work.

It may be mentioned here that following the instructions of School and Mass Education department and Ganjam collector, school teachers have been engaged in textbook distribution for Class I to VIII students across all 22 blocks of the district.

PNN