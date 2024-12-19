Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to undertake a two-day visit to Odisha in the last week of this month mainly to attend several BJP programmes, state party president Manmohan Samal said Thursday.

Stating that the detailed schedule on Saha was yet to be finalised, Samal said that the Union Home Minister would remain in Odisha December 29 and December 30.

Shah is scheduled to attend the BJP MLAs training in Bhubaneswar and also review the progress in the ongoing organizational elections in the state.

The saffron party came to power in the state earlier this year.

Shah is also likely to discuss the election of a new state BJP president.

Samal was appointed the party’s state unit president on January 23 last year as an interim arrangement in view of general elections this year. Now, the party will elect its new president in January.

Senior party leader and MLA Jaynarayan Mishra said Shah will undertake a visit to Sambalpur and attend some functions besides visiting Maa Samaleswari Temple.

He will also review the preparation for the upcoming three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme to be hosted by Odisha from January 8.

While the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9, President Droupadi Murmu to attend the valedictory session next day, sources said.

Shah’s visit also sparked speculation over the possible expansion of the BJP ministry in the state.

With the Mohan Charan Majhi government completing six months in power, there is speculation about the inclusion of more ministers in the ministry. At present, there are 16 ministers in the Majhi government with vacancies of six berths.

