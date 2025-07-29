New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday said Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for the ‘security lapse’ that led to the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding that accountability be fixed and he should resign.

Participating in the “Special discussion on India’s strong, successful and decisive ‘Operation Sindoor’ in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam” in the Rajya Sabha, he attacked the government, citing Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s statement admitting to the security lapses that led to the terror attack.

“I want to ask the Home Minister who is responsible for this. If he is responsible, let him vacate his chair (resign). If he is not responsible, we will see what action the PM takes,” he asked.

Kharge also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of mediation and brokering a ceasefire with Pakistan, and asked whether India had accepted a third-party mediation with Pakistan.

“India’s strategic interests were not secured despite Howdy Modi, Namaste Trump, because nobody stood by you despite such deep friendship. No country, not even the US, openly condemned Pakistan. This shows nobody supported you…,” Kharge said.

He asked why India did not object to economic packages for Pakistan by the World Bank and the IMF.

Kharge posed four questions to the government, asking why India accepted a ceasefire even when Pakistan was on the back foot and what are the terms of the ceasefire. He also asked whether the US intervened during Operation Sindoor and at whose behest was that done.

The Congress president asked whether the operation against Pakistan was halted on the threat of trade, as claimed by Trump repeatedly.

“Did the US president broker this ceasefire as he is repeatedly claiming, and if so, isn’t this against India’s no-third party mediation policy?”

Kharge said the government should release a report on the Pahalgam terror attack, as was done after the Kargil war.

The Congress president took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi’s unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015, and said foreign policy is not ‘event-baazi’, urging the government to formulate a proper policy.

“Here we (Congress) criticise (Pakistan) and there you go to their daawat and embrace them,” Kharge said, using the term “Vishwa Guru” without naming the Prime Minister.

Kharge questioned the prime minister’s silence when BJP MPs and ministers insult the country’s armed forces, and also criticised the BJP for eulogising Prime Minister Modi and treating him like God, noting that democratically elected people should be respected but should not be equated to God.

He said the government has not drawn any lessons from the repeated terror attacks that have taken place in Kashmir and other parts of the country.

“Uri and Pathankot terrorist attacks in 2016, Pulwama in 2019 and now Pahalgam in 2025. All these incidents make it clear that there is a recurring intelligence failure and failure in national security,” said Kharge.

Demanding accountability, Kharge said the government should admit its ‘lapses’ and ‘failure’ in stopping terror attacks.

He asked if Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor’s statement on security lapses was aimed at “saving” the home minister.

“Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha himself admitted that Pahalgam was a security lapse and what happened in Pahalgam was unfortunate; innocent people were brutally killed. (Sinha said) I take all responsibility for the incident.

“However, the home minister must take responsibility for security lapse not the LG,” Kharge said.

He asked when the accountability will be fixed and also accused the Modi government of being arrogant and not responding to letters from the opposition.

The Prime Minister did not even bother to reply to the Opposition’s letter demanding for convening a special session of Parliament, Kharge said. For the first time in history, an American President invited the Pakistan army chief to the White House for lunch. Kharge also said the Prime Minister should respond to and clarify regarding Trump’s claim that five jets were downed.

Kharge also questioned how terrorists were able to carry out the Pahalgam attack after entering India, while citing claims of the government that terrorist infrastructure has been crippled in the country.

Citing media reports, the Congress president said even as the prime minister was silent, three key security officials made important disclosures.

He referred to reports quoting Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan in Singapore saying “tactical mistakes were made during the first two days of the operation”, and sought to know the government’s views regarding it.

Kharge further cited a report quoting the defence attache in Indonesia as saying that political constraints hampered military decision-making.

Kharge asked if there was any intelligence about the terror attack in Pahalgam, as Prime Minister Modi cancelled his scheduled visit to Kashmir three days before the attack.

“Was the government aware of any potential attack? Was there intelligence about it? If so, why were tourists and pilgrims allowed?” the Congress chief asked.

He claimed that the government failed to take adequate steps to protect Indians living along the border from Pakistan shelling during Operation Sindoor.

Kharge said the government should find and eradicate the remaining terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack.

Kharge said the Prime Minister should have been present at all-party meet instead of campaigning in Bihar, and questioned Modi’s sincerity towards national security.

“Why was PM Modi not present. Where was he? We attend the meeting (on Pahalgam) while the PM is campaigning in Bihar. Is this your (PM’s) patriotism?. He (PM) should have sat in both Houses (of Parliament) today and heard. If you do not have the ability to listen, you are not worthy of occupying that Chair,” Kharge said.

