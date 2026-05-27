Guwahati: The first session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly, during which the important ‘Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill 2026’ was passed, concluded Wednesday.

Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, in his remarks at the end of the proceedings, said the five-day session witnessed several important events, including the oath-taking of the new MLAs and the governor’s speech.

On the first day, the legislators were sworn in by pro-tem Speaker Chandra Mohan Patowary, with BJP leader Dass also getting elected as the Speaker the same day.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed the House on the second day.

Dass said the House saw the passage of two Bills during the sitting, including the crucial law introducing UCC in the state.

A government resolution seeking expeditious implementation of 33 per cent women’s reservation in Parliament and state legislatures, after the process of delimitation, was also adopted in the Assembly, he said.

“The very first session of the new Assembly witnessed important business being done,” the Speaker added, declaring the proceedings adjourned sine die.