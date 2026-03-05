Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Odisha in the evening for a two-day visit, officials said. Shah is scheduled to land in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi by an independent Air Force aircraft.

Friday morning, he will attend the CISF Foundation Day programme in Munduli, Cuttack. In the afternoon, Shah will perform the foundation-laying ceremony for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campuses in Bhubaneswar. He will also inaugurate the NFSU Transit Campus in the city via virtual medium.

Following the Bhubaneswar events, Shah will visit the Nabina Judicial Complex exhibition, inaugurate projects of the Cooperative and other departments, and lay foundation stones for various initiatives in the city.

Ahead of his participation in the CISF Foundation Day programme, the Cuttack administration issued directives to enhance lighting, cleanliness, and beautification along the Munduli route from Godisahi, including road blacktopping. Cuttack District Collector also joined the meeting via virtual medium.