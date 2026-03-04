Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has imposed traffic restrictions on certain routes of both cities March 5 and 6 in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to Odisha beginning Thursday.

Shah is scheduled to arrive here around 8 pm and will stay overnight in the city, officials said Wednesday.

According to his schedule, the minister will lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Bhubaneswar campus at Jatni in Khurda district Friday.

He will also virtually inaugurate the NFSU transit campus in Bhubaneswar and an exhibition on the new criminal laws in the state capital March 6.

Shah will also launch various projects related to cooperation and other departments, they said, adding that he will attend a CISF event at Mundali in Cuttack, police said.

In a notification, police said movement of vehicles will be restricted from 8 pm to 8.45 pm Thursday at Airport Square, Hospital Square, AG Square (left turn), Lok Bhavan Square (right turn), Power House Square, 120 Battalion Square, Shastri Nagar Square, Behera Sahi Square, Jaydev Vihar Square and XIMB Square.

On March 6 (Friday), restrictions will be in force from 9.45 am to 10.35 am on Jaydev Vihar Square, XIMB Square, Nalco Square, Damana Square, Patia Square, KIIT Square, Nandankanan Square, Baranga Golel (right turn), Puri Canal (left turn), Godisahi Canal Chhak (left turn) and CISF KRTC, Mundali, Cuttack.

Further restrictions will apply from 4.30 pm to 5 pm on Airport Square, Hospital Square, AG Square, PMG Square, Rabindra Mandap Square, Housing Board Square (right turn) and Ram Mandir Square.

From 6.30 pm to 7 pm, restrictions will be imposed on Ram Mandir Square, Housing Board Square (left turn), Rabindra Mandap Square, PMG Square, AG Square, Hospital Square and Airport Square.

“No vehicles will be allowed to ply on the specified roads or enter from connecting lanes and by-lanes during the notified timings. However, the restrictions will not apply to emergency vehicles such as fire services and ambulances,” Police Commissioner SD Singh said and urged people to avoid the specified routes and use alternate roads wherever possible.