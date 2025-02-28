Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently sent shockwaves through his fanbase with a cryptic tweet that simply read, “Time to go.”

The cryptic post quickly fueled speculation, with many users wondering if the actor was signaling his retirement from films and his show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

However, the mystery surrounding Bachchan’s tweet was cleared up during the latest episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16,” where the legendary actor addressed the speculation head-on.

The makers shared a promo video of the episode where Big B humorously responded to a contestant’s playful request for him to dance. With his signature wit, he joked, “Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko,” leaving everyone in fits of laughter.

The conversation quickly turned to Amitabh’s cryptic tweet when a member of the audience asked about the meaning of his message, “Time to go.” Known for his sharp wit, Bachchan responded with a laugh, “There was a line that said, ‘It’s time to go…’ so what’s wrong with that?”

Another curious fan asked, “Where are you going?” The ‘Sholay’ actor, in his characteristic style, replied, “It means it’s time to go…” Before he could finish, the audience burst out in unison, saying, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte!” (You can’t leave from here!)

Amitabh then clarified, putting all rumors to rest. He explained, “Arre bhai sahab, it’s time for me to go to work… What are you guys saying? And when we finish here at 2 AM, by the time I reach home, it’s 1-2 AM already. I was writing, and I got so sleepy that I fell asleep right there… ‘Time to go,’ and I just dozed off!”

In his latest blog, the 82-year-old actor had written, “Saturation… and the paucity of space… two sides of the same coin… unavoidable… but present, causing the mind to work in deeds that it may never have encountered…” He added, “The spread of information vast and in multiples, compels one and all to visit each… and by the time one has thought where to go the influence of the others takes prominence to the extent that the first is lost and forgotten…”

Following this blog post, Amitabh took to his X account and wrote, “Time to go,” which only added to the growing speculation.

IANS