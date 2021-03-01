Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed Monday he has undergone an eye surgery. Amitabh Bachchan also said he hoped ‘all shall be well’. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his official blog that ‘the best is being done’. He quipped that he be excused for any typing errors.

“Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused,” Bachchan wrote.

In the long blog post, the actor compared his situation to that of West Indies great Gary Sobers. He recalled an incident he had heard about the former cricketer.

Bachchan said he was unsure if the story was ‘authentic’. However, his current struggle with typing resembled one of Sobers’ innings where he batted to save his team, ‘drunk’.

“At a cricket match with a strong opponent, WI was not in a very good position and looked to lose the game. Gary Sobers, sitting in the dressing room and seeing the eventual, opened up his bottle of rum and had a few. When his turn to bat came he went out and scored his fastest hundred,” he wrote.

“When asked how did he did it, Sobers said, ‘’when I went out I was seeing three balls, I was hitting the middle one’. My eye condition is somewhat similar. I am seeing three letters for each word and hitting the middle button,” ‘Big B’ joked.

On a serious note, the screen icon said he may have to get a surgery in the other eye. Bachchan hoped he would recover before the shoot of his next film with director Vikas Bahl.

“My love to all. Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go. so its a long haul. I am hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few months. The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled Good Bye, he wrote.

Bachchan had on Saturday written about a medical condition that required surgery. He said he is spending his days with ‘nothing to do’ as he cannot read, write and see because of the surgery.

“So just sitting there in oblivion, eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music. It is not a very convincing pastime unless of course it is being created. But that too is ‘out of bounds’ for the moment,” he wrote.

The screen icon wrote he was overwhelmed with the love and support which came his way after he opened up about the medical condition Saturday.

Bachchan called it an ‘emotional moment’. He wrote, “I never expect it and when it comes, it’s overwhelming. Thank you, deeply touched. What would I ever do without the love and affection I get from this grateful caring and loving family?”