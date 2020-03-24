Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif could star as father and daughter in an upcoming slice-of-life comedy.

The film is to be directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl according to a report in a local paper here, and is tentatively titled as Deadly.

“The film is tentatively titled Deadly, as the story is centred around a funeral. Katrina loved the basic premise, which essentially traces the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones, and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas,” the newspaper reported a source as saying.

The source added that Katrina , who has primarily enthralled fans as a mainstream star over her nearly-17-year career, is looking to experiment with new genres now and the project fits the bill at this point. The makers have reportedly approached Bachchan with an offer for the central role, and an official announcement of the project will be made soon as he gives a confirmation and after the coronavirus threat subsides.

Incidentally, Katrina’s debut in the Hindi film industry was in Boom (2003) which also starred Big B as a protagonist. She also had a cameo in the Big B-starrer Sarkar (2005) and featured with again with the icon and superstar Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan (2018). Recently, Bachchan and Katrina played father and daughter in a new advertisement.

Agencies