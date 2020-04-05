Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has pledged monthly ration to support 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC) amid the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative will be supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and ‘Kalyan Jewellers’.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr Amitabh Bachchan, ‘WE ARE ONE’ has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded,” a statement released by Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) said Sunday.

“Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need,” the statement added.

“SPN’s support will ensure that at least 50,000 workers and their families have their home supplies for a month,” said a top official of SPN.

However, there was no information till when these daily wage workers will receive monthly ration from the donators.

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, has been hosting the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for Sony since 2010. Except for one occasion when Shah Rukh Khan hosted the show, it has been Bachchan all the way. In fact it was on public demand that the channel had to bring back Bachchan to the show.

Along with this, Bachchan will also feature in a short film Family, which has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey.

Family, which talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing, also features Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh. The short film will telecast April 6 across Sony Network.

Family aims to capture the resilience of human spirit amid tough times, said a top Sony official.

