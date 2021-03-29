Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle and wished everyone a happy Holi.

Amitabh along with his wife Jaya and son Abhishek are also seen in the photo.

In the black-and-white image, a much younger Amitabh is seen doused in colours and smiling, as Jaya is placing baby Abhishek on his shoulders. The caption read “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI.”

A couple of days ago, Amitabh was honoured with the FIAF Award for his dedication and contribution to the preservation of the world’s film heritage by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF). During the virtual event, Hollywood filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan hailed Big B as a ‘celebrated actor’ and ‘living legend’.

On professional front, Amitabh will soon be seen in Chehra. The film also features Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav which is slated to hit the cinema halls 30 April.