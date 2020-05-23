Bhubaneswar: As many as ten teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of the third NDRF battalion at Mundali in Cuttack Saturday left for West Bengal to help in rescue operations in the state following the devastating cyclonic storm, Amphan.

Informing about the development, Special Relief Commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena tweeted, “Commandant @NDRFHQ @satyaprad1 Munduli, Odisha informed over phone that 10 NDRF teams have moved from Odisha to West Bengal.”

Similarly, according to the decision of the state government as many as 500 personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services department deployed at Naraj also boarded special flight for West Bengal. The officials are moving with all the equipment and machines required for road clearing, tree cutting and other rescue works.

Earlier, Jena had tweeted about the decision of the state government to send 500 ODRAF and firemen to West Bengal to accelerate the rescue operations.

“Odisha Govt @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha have decided to send abt 500 men from ODRAF & Odisha Fire Service for assisting #WestBengal in road clearance ,Tree cutting etc #AmphanAftermath . Forces starting today. Will work fm 2morrow morning,” Jena tweeted.