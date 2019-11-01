Bhubaneswar: Five days have elapsed since the murder of Amresh Nayak behind Ekamra College at Bhimtangi under Airfield police limits. However, the accused are still at large.

Protesting against the apparent apathy of the police, supporters of Amresh staged a demonstration Thursday at the Commissionrate Police office here. Later they met Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi who promised them action against the accused.

The supporters have also alleged that eyewitnesses to the gruesome incident are receiving threat calls, cautioning them against going to the police or leaving the area. The callers have threatened that those who do so would also be eliminated.

Sujit Sethy, a friend of Amresh, alleged that their lives are under threat. “A corporator is behind the murder case. I saw him at the crime spot. The accused are calling us regularly from their hideouts but the police are still empty-handed,” pointed out Sujit.

Meanwhile Sarangi said that efforts are on to arrest the accused. “There is no question of investigation being diverted. There are many eyewitnesses to the case. A team has been formed under the guidance of the special squad and it has been conducting raids at various possible places here and the outskirts of this city. The accused may have gone out of the state capital, but they will not be able to escape the grip of law. They will all be nabbed very soon,” asserted Sarangi.

Notably, Amresh was murdered Sunday night.

PNN