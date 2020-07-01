Bhubaneswar: The AMRI Hospitals in Bhubaneswar Wednesday conducted health screening of police personnel who are toiling hard to help the citizens fight COVID-19 outbreak.

A special team of doctors and para-medical staff was deployed to conduct their health screening at Khandagiri Police Station and AMRI City Centre at Saheed Nagar Wednesday where around 100 police personnel got their health checked and underwent physician consultation.

Nilanjana Mukherjee, Associate Vice President, Operations and Administration of the hospital said, “As a responsible corporate healthcare service provider, AMRI Hospitals has extended its helping hand by launching this initiative. Being a COVID warrior, it is our duty to stand by other COVID warriors and overcome this crisis as a team.”

Under the programme, police personnel of Bhubaneswar will receive complementary basic health check up services at AMRI City Centre, Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar for the next few days.