Bhubaneswar: The AMRI Hospitals here has come forward to assist COVID-19 patients who want treatment at home to reduce the chances of infection in hospital.

This comes after the government changed the norms and allowed home treatment of COVID-19 patients. The hospital through its ‘Virtual Home Care’ assistance has planned to extend medical care to the patients by linking them to doctors and paramedical staff.

The hospital authorities said that the service will provide support to patients who have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus but are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms that do not need hospitalisation.

“The package will support such patients with remote monitoring, as patients stay in the comfort of their homes. The service is a step forward towards the care of COVID-19 patients,” the hospital said in a statement. The institution has planned to provide two doctor consultations in a week and one dietician consultation for the whole period, besides monitoring by nurses on a daily basis.