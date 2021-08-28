Phulbani: Instead of running after jobs, he started his own firm to make himself self-reliant. What started with just a cow and a calf has grown to have 64 cattle heads. His firm, Dhabalashree Go Ashram, has provided employment to local people.

While his four brothers work at the farm, three villagers also earn their livelihood from it.

Meet Kali Prasanna Behera, a hardworking dairy entrepreneur whose entrepreneurship was once appreciated by then Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

A native of Jagatsinghpur district, he came to Phulbani town in 1992 to stay with his aunt, a teacher at Nabodaya Vidyalaya. Since he has not studied enough to get a job, he helped his uncle and aunt in household chores. They had a cow and a calf. He would also take care of them.

A desire to start milk business grew from his association with cows. Meanwhile, his aunt was transferred. But Kali decided to stay back. Before leaving the place, his uncle and aunt gifted the cattle to him.

From here his milk business started taking shape. In 1997, he founded Dhabalashree Go Ashram. Now his farm has cows and calves numbering 64. As of now, milk from his farm is supplied to more than 50 per cent of houses.

“Around 200 litres of milk is produced daily in my firm. And I also procure milk from other small time cattle rearers. I have a shop in the town where milk, paneer, curd, among others, are sold. This apart, I supply milk to houses in the town. They are my permanent customers. The milk products sold at my shop are prepared by me,” said Kali, in a voice reflecting a sense of satisfaction.

Kali’s four brothers are working at the firm and maintaining their respective families. He has also married off his three sisters with the earnings from his firm. If the monthly income of the five brothers is put together, it will be something around Rs 2 lakh per month. Kali’s per month income alone is more than Rs 30,000. He has owned two cars.

All the five families live under one roof. Moreover, he has also employed three villagers who maintain their families with their salaries.

He has installed a bio-gas plant in his house. It not only takes care of the entire cooking but also illuminates the house. In addition to it, he uses the cow dung generated from his firm in growing vegetables in his backyard. This way, they also have organic vegetables in their daily diets at a time when organically grown vegetables are hard to come by.

It is his ‘never-say-die’ attitude and honesty that has earned him success. “I was awarded by then Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2013. I had received an award of Rs 51,000 from him. If I get any encouragement from the government, I can expand my firm and give employment to more people,” added Kali.

