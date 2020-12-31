Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday is working towards becoming the real her, according to her new poolside post on social media.
Ananya has posted a string of bikini pictures on Instagram, where she sits by the poolside. In one of the frames, she tucks into a burger.
“Progressively becoming the real me,” she wrote as the caption.
Ananya’s latest release on OTT was the film Khaali Peeli. She is now shooting Shakun Batra’s untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress also has a film coming up with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.
