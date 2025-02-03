Mumbai: Hindi film industry actress Ananya Panday has shared a glimpse of herself doing ‘Trataka meditation’, a practice that involves staring at a single point or object to achieve a state of deep meditation.

Ananya took to her Instagram stories, where she re-shared a picture of herself originally posted by Anushka Yoga. In the image, the actress is seen staring at a lit candle placed on a table in a corner of a dark room.

Anshuka Yoga wrote: “Ananya Panday practising #Trataka meditation. Focus, stillness, clarity.”

Ananya re-shared the post with just a candle and joined hands emoji as the caption.

The word “Trataka” comes from Sanskrit and means “to gaze” or “to focus”. It is an ancient practice and is part of the spiritual traditions of Hinduism and Buddhism. It was originally used as a cleansing process for the mind and internal organs.

Last month, Ananya posted a picture wearing her late “dadi” Snehlata Panday’s silver anklets on her Instagram stories.

She captioned it: “Found my dadi’s payals.”

On the professional front, the actress made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 in 2019. She was last seen in Call Me Bae and CTRL, both of which were OTT releases.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani, who made his film debut with Kill, in the upcoming romantic movie Chand Mera Dil.

Ananya and Lakshya took to their respective Instagram handles, where they shared several posters from the upcoming movie, which hinted that the movie is all about “love”.

The film, which will be released in 2025, is directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously made Meenakshi Sundareshwar, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in 2021.

She has reportedly been cast in the lead role for an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the yet-to-be-titled drama will tell the inspiring story of C. Sankaran Nair, the renowned lawyer who took on the British Empire in the 1920s through a historic legal battle.

IANS