Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday Wednesday said she has completed filming for her upcoming feature Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Billed as “a coming of digital-age story” of three friends in Mumbai, the film stars Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead.

The actor shared the update on her official Instagram page.

“My boys!!! We made a movie. It’s a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan – the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience.

“I didn’t know it was possible to love so many people at once but that’s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film,” the 23-year-old actor wrote.

Panday said she is now best friends with co-stars Chaturvedi, with whom she first shared screen space in 2022’s “Gehraiyaan”, and Gourav.

“@siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh it’s crazy how much we’ve become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co actors a girl could ask for,” she added in her post.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, who co-wrote the script with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Panday thanked Singh for trusting her with his first film, adding she hopes to make the director proud.

The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema’s banner Tiger Baby.

Panday said she is blessed to have collaborated with such celebrated producers on this movie.

“@zoieakhtar @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @reemakagti1 I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn’t have thought of a better way – thank you for trusting me,” she said.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is scheduled to be released next year.