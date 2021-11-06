Bhubaneswar: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, will visit Bhubaneswar and meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik November 9, an official source informed.

In view of frequent face-offs, it is likely that both the chief ministers would discuss over issues pertaining to the two neighbouring states including the most debated border dispute, the source said.

Moreover, the two leaders may also discuss over territorial disputes in Kotia panchayat of Koraput, multi-purpose project being constructed on the Godavari River near Polavaram village in East Godavari and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and the Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara River, which will supposedly submerge 106 acres of land in Rayagada and Gajapati districts and cause water scarcity.

Worthy to note, Andhra Pradesh has been trying to take over three fringe villages under Kotia panchayat in Koraput district of Odisha. The neighbouring state also conducted panchayat elections.

Odisha has been opposing the ingression by Andhra government and the matter is sub-judice in Supreme Court. Officials of both the states have faced each other for several times over the authority issue.

PNN