Koraput: The Koraput district administration and Nandapur block officials have intensified development efforts in the disputed Raipahad village under Golur panchayat following reports that leaders from Andhra Pradesh visited Raipahad and nearby Gandiguda villages and allegedly attempted to persuade residents to integrate with the neighboring state.

The move comes a day after district and block officials inspected Raipahad to assess the ground situation. In response, the state and Zilla Parishad development departments have initiated steps to resolve long-pending issues and extend welfare benefits to local residents.

Ten families have been included under the Antyodaya housing scheme. To create a cluster-based settlement and a unified village identity, the Nandapur tehsil administration Monday identified land for the construction of 10 houses at a single location.

Additionally, 12 hectares of nearby forest-category hill land have been earmarked for shade-tree plantation and coffee cultivation.

“All families will be provided homestead land titles and land pattas for coffee plantation in the coming days,” Nandapur Tehsildar Debabrata Moharana said.

Block Development Officer Durga Prasad Dora said construction of a concrete road to Raipahad village has been initiated by the Sunabeda R&B division. The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation department has repaired the defunct spring-based water supply system, while the panchayat administration has restored solar-powered streetlights.

Construction of houses under the housing scheme will begin Tuesday, officials said. Land identified for coffee cultivation will be developed under the Nandapur watershed project using funds from the VB-G RAM G Scheme.

Dora said applications related to Aadhaar, ration cards, labour cards, social security pensions and housing schemes will be processed during the upcoming panchayat-level public hearing at the Golur panchayat office.

Local intelligentsia urged the administration to show similar commitment towards development of other border villages in the Nandapur block.