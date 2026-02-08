Visakhapatnam/Sonepur: At least two persons were killed and five others injured when a car travelling from Odisha to Visakhapatnam rammed into a stationary vehicle in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred on the National Highway near Palavalasa in Nandigam mandal.

The car, which had started its journey from Sonepur in Odisha, hit a stationary van while heading towards Visakhapatnam. The accident took place when a patient, identified as Balaiah, was being shifted by his family for medical treatment. He and another person travelling in the car were killed in the mishap, police said.

Five others sustained injuries and were admitted to the government hospital at Tekkali. As the condition of one of the injured was reported to be critical, the person was later shifted to Srikakulam for advanced treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

PNN & Agencies