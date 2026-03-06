Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday said social media will be prohibited for children below 13 years of age, within the next 90 days, in the state.

Addressing the assembly, the Chief Minister said they are debating whether to extend this ban to children between 13 and 16 years of age.

“Definitely, we will make sure that within 90 days those below 13 years of age are not able to use social media,” said Naidu.

The CM said his government will take a call on banning social media for teenagers between 13 and 16 years.

Referring to the alleged Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration issue, Naidu said, “Venkateswara Swamy laddu was desecrated. This is not an ordinary crime. It was a deliberate conspiracy,” he said.

During an NDA legislative party meeting in the southern state in 2024, Naidu had alleged that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare the Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.

“That party (YSRCP) doesn’t seem to have realised it, and there was no answer when Sri Venkateswara Swamy was allegedly desecrated,” said Naidu.

The CM criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying he showed a lack of remorse over the controversy.

He emphasised that true democracy requires respecting the customs and traditions of religious institutions.

Despite the controversy surrounding the sanctity of the Tirupati temple, he highlighted a surge in religious tourism.

“The state’s temples have seen a rise in footfalls, logging a growth of up to 70 per cent,” he added.

Calling the YSRCP “irresponsible”, Naidu said it is skipping assembly sessions, but demanding the opposition party status to attend the House.

According to the CM, 92 central schemes were defunct during the previous YSRCP government and accused it of “diverting funds”.

After the NDA alliance came to power, he said 85 central schemes were revived and loans worth Rs 43,298 crore were rescheduled, enabling the state to save Rs 328 crore.

The TDP supremo pledged to complete the Polavaram project before Godavari Pushkaralu (Kumbh Mela-like pilgrimage) in 2027 to dedicate the mega irrigation project to the country.

Asserting that the greenfield capital is “back on track” with the help of the central government, he said the MLAs will be able to occupy their quarters there by the next assembly session.

The CM unveiled an ambitious Rs 1 lakh crore roadmap for transforming Rayalaseema and the erstwhile Prakasam district into a horticulture hub.

Regarding employment, Naidu said his government will make use of the VB G Ram G scheme without any shortage in budget.

Further, the CM said the state government is working towards setting up a High Court bench in Kurnool, pending final permission from the Supreme Court.

On Women’s Day, Naidu said the government will resolve to make five lakh women industrialists and added that three lakh welfare houses will be inaugurated on Ugadi festival day.

Referring to the West Asia conflict, he said local markets are already feeling the heat of spiking crude oil prices.

Further, the Assembly passed a resolution supporting the ‘Atmanirbhar-Viksit Bharat’ vision.

Later, Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu adjourned the House sine die.

The House passed 18 bills during the Budget session.