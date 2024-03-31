Pottangi: The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been continuously trespassing into the disputed region of Kotia panchayat under Pottangi block of Koraput district and taking various steps to influence the local residents.

With the general elections being around the corner, Andhra Pradesh officials are now trying to provide power supply to the residents in Kotia and make voters participate in the Andhra election process. In this process, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Department has supplied digital meters to the villagers of Tala Ganjeipadar village.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh had set up infrastructure in the region to provide power services to the villagers. They have also provided digital meters to around 39 beneficiaries after filling the forms. However, after getting information about the development, the local block officials intervened and asked the AP officials to go back. Left with no option, the AP officials returned.

On the other hand, Odisha government has provided digital meters to only a few households in the villages and the local administration has not taken any serious steps so far to provide electricity services to the residents. However, Andhra has already set up its infrastructure to provide electricity to the households in the region.

Informing about the development, a villager said that Andhra officials have taken steps to attract voters and influence the people of the area as the general elections are drawing closer.

The first phase of general elections will be held in both Koraput and Andhra Pradesh April 13. The Andhra government is desperately trying to hold elections in the disputed Kotia region. However, no officials of the district administration in Koraput were available for comments.

