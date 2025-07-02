Malkangiri: A large number of people, belonging to a minority community, held a protest rally in Odisha’s Malkangiri district Wednesday, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in an attack on them.

The rally was organised under the banner of Malkangiri District Christian Manch, and the protesters submitted a memorandum to the district collector’s office.

They alleged that several people in their community were assaulted by a group of men at Katamateru village under the Malkangiri police station limits June 21.

“Though we have lodged a complaint with the police, no action has been taken so far. Therefore, we are on the streets,” said Pallav Kumar Lima, the secretary of the organisation.

He said nearly 30 people were injured and admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

Hundreds of community members joined the protest rally on the rain-drenched day.

There was an argument between the protesters and the police as the district collector was allegedly late to come outside his office to accept the memorandum.

When contacted by PTI, Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil H said, “The police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation.”

PTI