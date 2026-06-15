Malkangiri: A huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in Odisha’s Malkangiri district Monday, police said.

The recovery was made during a search operation conducted by the District Voluntary Force (DVF) in the Silakota forest in the Padia police station area based on information provided by surrendered Maoists, they said.

The seized materials included three carbines, a country-made gun, a pistol, 20 rocket launchers, three grenade launchers, two landmines and equipment used for manufacturing weapons, such as lathes and welding machines. Solar panels and other logistical items were also recovered, they added.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Patil H said the district has largely been freed from Maoist activity, though some hidden dumps may still exist in forested areas.

“Based on reliable inputs from surrendered Maoists, search and combing operations are continuing. The recovery of these arms and ammunition will help prevent any resurgence of Maoist activity in the future,” ASP Rajakisor Dash said.

The DVF and BSF personnel recovered another Maoist dump June 9 from the Kirmitti and Katuapadar forest areas under Mathili police station limits, near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

Police said a similar cache of arms and explosives was also recovered on June 13 from the Dhepagurha Reserve Forest in the Ambadola police station area in Rayagada district during a joint operation by the DVF and Special Operations Group (SOG).

The recoveries were attributed to intelligence gathered from surrendered Maoists.

In Rayagada district alone, 16 Maoists, including state committee members Nikhil and Indu, surrendered before the police between January 2025 and March 31, 2026.

Regular combing and search operations by the SOG, DVF, CRPF and other security agencies are continuing in vulnerable areas to detect and destroy Maoist dumps and prevent any revival of extremist activities, officials said.