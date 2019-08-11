Cricketer Andre Russell stole the thunder in the ongoing IPL T20 2019. However, he has been withdrawn from the T20I series against India and in the Global T20 Canada league following a knee injury.

Absence of Russell upset his fans and also his loving wife Jassym Lora. In the most candid and adorable chat with his wife Jassym, Russell said that whenever he walks inside the ground, his aim is to impress his wife with his batting skills.

“I always feel pressure because I want to make sure the fans are happy and I want to impress my beautiful wife every match,” Russell said while interacting with his wife Jassym.

Our thought for the moment is we want Andre to fully recover and get back to full fitness as the dynamic all-rounder.